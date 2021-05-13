Browns sign 3 draft picks on eve of rookie minicamp

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Browns have signed three of their eight 2021 draft picks. West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte and UCLA running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton signed their deals.
They were the last picks by Cleveland, which used five of its selections to help rebuild a defense that was overhauled this offseason.
The Browns selected Fields in the fifth round.
LeCounte was also taken in the fifth round, and Felton was Cleveland’s final pick in the sixth round.
Cleveland is set to open a rookie minicamp on Friday.