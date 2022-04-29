CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Friday with the 78th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-7, 270 lb junior played in 12 games in 2021, making eight starts. Wright recorded 46 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three pass breakups, 12 QB hurries and two forced fumbles.

The Browns started day two of the NFL Draft by making another trade with the Houston Texans. The Browns sent their 2nd round pick (#44 overall) to Houston for three picks, including #68, #108, and #124 overall.

With the 68th overall pick, the Browns bolstered their secondary and selected defensive back Martin Emerson from Mississippi State.

The Browns have seven remaining draft picks over the next two days. Those draft picks include: