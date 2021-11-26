Browns RT Conklin back from grisly injury, ready for Ravens

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) looks to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during an NFL football game, on Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Conklin returned earlier than expected this week, and the two-time Pro Bowler will play Sunday when the Browns play the first of two games in three weeks against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl tackle Jack Conklin feared his season might be over when he dislocated his left elbow against Pittsburgh on Oct. 30.

But Conklin only spent the minimum three games on injured reserve and will play Sunday night when Cleveland plays the first of two games in three weeks against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens.

Conklin spoke for the first time since suffering the nasty injury. He said his elbow was facing the opposite direction.

His return, along with that of running back Kareem Hunt, is a major boost to Cleveland’s top-rated running game.