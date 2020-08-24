Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit carted off with practice injury

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) warms up during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field with an apparent lower leg injury.

It’s the latest Cleveland player to go down in what has been a tough training camp so far. A second-round pick from national champion LSU, Delpit was expected to start this season.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder got hurt early in the workout.

He was seen pounding the ground in frustration before being taken inside the team’s facility. The team had no immediate word on Delpit’s condition.

Last week, Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson sustained a serious knee injury and cornerback Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver when he was fallen on.