Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah brushes off heart concerns

Owusu-Koramoah said his heart is "100% healthy” and that it is not an issue.

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he’s not worried about a heart issue that may have caused some teams to pass on him in the NFL draft.

Cleveland traded up in the second round to select the versatile Owusu-Koramoah, an AP first-team All-American from Notre Dame who was projected to go in the first round.

Following the draft, a report surfaced saying numerous teams were scared off by a heart condition detected in medical testing.

Owusu-Koramoah said his heart is “100% healthy” and that it is not an issue. The Browns opened their rookie minicamp on Friday.

