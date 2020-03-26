Browns restructure contract of veteran lineman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have reportedly restructured the contract of Right Tackle Chris Hubbard.

The move will lower his salary cap number with the Browns, giving them more flexibility in building the roster.

The restructure comes on the heels of Cleveland signing free agent Jack Conklin to a three-year deal which will pay him a total of $42 million.

Hubbard has started 29 games over the past two seasons, after signing as a free agent following four seasons with the Steelers.

The versatile lineman will reportedly make $2.5 million next season.