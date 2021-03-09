Browns release veteran pass rusher

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially released veteran pass rusher Adrian Clayborn on Tuesday.
According to ESPN, Clayborn’s release will create $3 million in salary cap savings.
He signed with the Browns as a free agent last March.
In his first season in Cleveland, Clayborn appeared in fifteen games, making a pair of starts. He finished the season with 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
The new NFL league year officially begins on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. On that day, free agent signings and trades can be made official.