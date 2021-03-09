Browns release veteran pass rusher

Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially released veteran pass rusher Adrian Clayborn on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, Clayborn’s release will create $3 million in salary cap savings.

He signed with the Browns as a free agent last March.

In his first season in Cleveland, Clayborn appeared in fifteen games, making a pair of starts. He finished the season with 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The new NFL league year officially begins on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. On that day, free agent signings and trades can be made official.