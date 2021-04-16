Browns release veteran defensive tackle

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass as he is pursued by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Browns announced the release Friday in a press release

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on Friday, the team announced in a press release.

Richardson joined the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. Last season, he started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He was a first round pick of the New York Jets in 2013 and won the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Richardson also made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and was voted the winner of the 2019 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award.