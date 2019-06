Cleveland Browns release training camp schedule featuring 15 open practices

Camp will begin July 25 and will run through August, with the Orange and Brown Scrimmage set for August 3

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns released their training camp schedule on Thursday that features 15 open practices which will kick off July 25.

New this season, practices will mostly be in the morning, starting at 10 a.m.

The team is releasing two waves of tickets. Registration for the first eight practices will begin at 10 a.m Wednesday, June 26.

Registration for tickets for the remaining practices will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.

Click here for more details on ticket registration.

Below is the full list of Browns practices during training camp in Berea:

DATE TIME (ET) DATE TIME (ET) Thursday, July 25 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 9 3:45-5:25 p.m. Friday, July 26 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10 2:45-4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27# 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 11 No practice Sunday, July 28 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 12 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 29 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 13 No practice Tuesday, July 30 No practice Wednesday, Aug. 14 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Wednesday, July 31 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 15 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Thursday, Aug. 1 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 16 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Friday, Aug. 2 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 17 P2: at Indianapolis Saturday, Aug. 3 Orange & Brown Scrimmage 4-6 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, Aug. 18 No practice Sunday, Aug. 4 No practice Monday, Aug. 19 Closed practice Monday, Aug. 5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday Aug. 6 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 21 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 7 No practice Thursday, Aug. 22 No practice Thursday, Aug. 8 P1: vs. Washington Friday, Aug. 23 P3: at Tampa Bay

# Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive

*Gates open one hour prior to listed start time

**All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.