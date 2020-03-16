Browns release another veteran player, and tender four more

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett runs a route during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, in Cleveland. The Browns could be missing several starters Sunday night when they face the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Tight end David Njoku (wrist), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and safeties Damarious Randall (concussion) and Morgan Burnett (leg) missed practice Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of Morgan Burnett. The veteran safety started eight games last year, recorded 41 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 interception. Burnet finished the season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

The Browns also place a 2nd round tender on restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt. That means any team that signs Hunt would have to send Cleveland a 2nd round draft, if the Browns don’t match that contract offer.

Cleveland also tendered free agent tight end Pharaoh Brown, running back Dontrell Hilliard, and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

Kareem Hunt played in 8 games last year, and finished with 179 rushing yards, 285 yards receiving, and 3 total touchdowns.

Pharaoh Browns started six of his nine games and had 2 receptions for 27 yards.

Dontrell Hilliard led the Browns in return yards with 421 on kickoff, and 107 in punt return.

KhaDarel Hodge appeared in all 16 games, and led the team with 13 special teams tackles. He also added 4 receptions for 76 yards on offense.