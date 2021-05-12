Browns release 2021 schedule; slate includes three prime time games

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released the official 2021 regular season schedule.
The slate includes three primetime games, with the opener set for Sunday, Sept. 12 on the road in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland’s schedule, which includes nine home games, also features a Christmas Day affair at Lambeau Field against the Packers.
PRESEASON
Week 1 – TBD – at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD
Week 2 – TBD – New York Giants – TBD
Week 3 – Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 12 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 19 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 3: Sept. 26 – Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 4: Oct. 3 – at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 5: Oct. 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS
Week 6: Oct. 17 – Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m./FOX
Week 7: Oct. 21 (Thu) – Denver Broncos – 8:20 p.m./ FOX-NFLN-Amazon
Week 8: Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 9: Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 10: Nov. 14 – at New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 11: Nov. 21 – Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Nov. 28 – at Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 p.m./NBC
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Dec. 12 – Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 – Las Vegas Raiders – TBD/TBD
Week 16: Dec. 25 – at Green Bay – 4:30 p.m.- FOX-NFLN-Amazon
Week 17: Jan. 3 (Mon) – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 18: Jan 9 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
*Home games in bold