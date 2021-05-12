Browns release 2021 schedule; slate includes three prime time games

The Browns will play three primetime games this season

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released the official 2021 regular season schedule.

The slate includes three primetime games, with the opener set for Sunday, Sept. 12 on the road in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland’s schedule, which includes nine home games, also features a Christmas Day affair at Lambeau Field against the Packers.

PRESEASON

Week 1 – TBD – at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD

Week 2 – TBD – New York Giants – TBD

Week 3 – Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 12 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 19 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 26 – Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4: Oct. 3 – at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 17 – Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m./FOX

Week 7: Oct. 21 (Thu) – Denver Broncos – 8:20 p.m./ FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 8: Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 10: Nov. 14 – at New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 21 – Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 12: Nov. 28 – at Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 p.m./NBC

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Dec. 12 – Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 – Las Vegas Raiders – TBD/TBD

Week 16: Dec. 25 – at Green Bay – 4:30 p.m.- FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 17: Jan. 3 (Mon) – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 18: Jan 9 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

*Home games in bold