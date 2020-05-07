1  of  2
Breaking News
WKBN partnering with Ohio stations in telethon to support area food banks Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Browns release 2020 regular season schedule

Sports

The Browns will play twice in primetime in the 2020 regular season

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Browns GM search continues, George Paton withdraws

Credit: Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released the official 2020 regular season schedule.

The slate includes two primetime games, with the opener set for Sunday, Sept. 13 on the road at Baltimore.

The Browns will hit the national stage in week two on Thursday at home against the Bengals. Cleveland will host Baltimore on Monday Night Football in week 14.

PRESEASON
Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) – at Chicago Bears – Time TBD

Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) – at Green Bay Packers – Time TBD

Week 3 (Aug. 30) – Minnesota Vikings – 4:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4 (Sept. 3-4) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Time TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 13 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thurs.) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:20 p.m./NFLN

Week 3: Sept. 27 – Washington Redskins – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4: Oct. 4 – at Dallas Cowboys – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 5: Oct. 11 – Indianapolis Colts – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 18 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 25 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 8: Nov. 1 – Las Vegas Raiders – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 9: Nov. 8 – BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 11: Nov. 22 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 12: Nov. 29 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 13: Dec. 6 – at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 14 (Mon.) – Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 15: Dec. 20 – at New York Giants – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 16: Dec. 26 or 27 – at New York Jets – Time TBD

Week 17: Jan. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com