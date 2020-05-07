Browns release 2020 regular season schedule

The Browns will play twice in primetime in the 2020 regular season

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released the official 2020 regular season schedule.

The slate includes two primetime games, with the opener set for Sunday, Sept. 13 on the road at Baltimore.

The Browns will hit the national stage in week two on Thursday at home against the Bengals. Cleveland will host Baltimore on Monday Night Football in week 14.

PRESEASON

Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) – at Chicago Bears – Time TBD

Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) – at Green Bay Packers – Time TBD

Week 3 (Aug. 30) – Minnesota Vikings – 4:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4 (Sept. 3-4) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Time TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 13 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thurs.) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:20 p.m./NFLN

Week 3: Sept. 27 – Washington Redskins – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4: Oct. 4 – at Dallas Cowboys – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 5: Oct. 11 – Indianapolis Colts – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 18 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 25 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 8: Nov. 1 – Las Vegas Raiders – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 9: Nov. 8 – BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 11: Nov. 22 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 12: Nov. 29 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 13: Dec. 6 – at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 14 (Mon.) – Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 15: Dec. 20 – at New York Giants – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 16: Dec. 26 or 27 – at New York Jets – Time TBD

Week 17: Jan. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS