Browns release 2020 regular season schedule

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released the official 2020 regular season schedule.
The slate includes two primetime games, with the opener set for Sunday, Sept. 13 on the road at Baltimore.
The Browns will hit the national stage in week two on Thursday at home against the Bengals. Cleveland will host Baltimore on Monday Night Football in week 14.
PRESEASON
Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) – at Chicago Bears – Time TBD
Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) – at Green Bay Packers – Time TBD
Week 3 (Aug. 30) – Minnesota Vikings – 4:00 p.m./FOX
Week 4 (Sept. 3-4) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Time TBD
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 13 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thurs.) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:20 p.m./NFLN
Week 3: Sept. 27 – Washington Redskins – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 4: Oct. 4 – at Dallas Cowboys – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 5: Oct. 11 – Indianapolis Colts – 4:25 p.m./CBS
Week 6: Oct. 18 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 7: Oct. 25 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 8: Nov. 1 – Las Vegas Raiders – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 9: Nov. 8 – BYE
Week 10: Nov. 15 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 11: Nov. 22 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Nov. 29 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 13: Dec. 6 – at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 14: Dec. 14 (Mon.) – Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 15: Dec. 20 – at New York Giants – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 16: Dec. 26 or 27 – at New York Jets – Time TBD
Week 17: Jan. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS