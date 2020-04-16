Browns rebuff trade rumors involving Beckham Jr.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns rebuffed recent trade rumors involving veteran Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Thursday Cleveland’s Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was firm in addressing the recent reports.

“In short, I will just say it was completely false,” Depodesta said. “It is frustrating a little bit, obviously. I think it is pretty clear what we are trying to build at this point. We have done an awful lot in free agency. We are excited about what we have a chance to do in the draft, and we are really building around a core of players that we think have a chance to be a championship-caliber core. The idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just does not make a whole lot of sense and is really not something that we are exploring at all. It is completely false.”

The Browns are slated to select tenth overall in the NFL Draft which begins on Thursday April 23.