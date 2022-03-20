BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially announced the trade to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The official trade breakdown:

Browns receive:

QB Deshaun Watson

2024 5th round pick

Texans receive:

2022 1st round pick

2023 1st round pick

2023 3rd round pick

2024 1st round pick

2024 4th round pick

The Browns also released the following statements regarding the blockbuster trade.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam:

“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson. We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.



We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.



It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field.



He was humble, sincere, and candid.



In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field.



Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun.



We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry:

“We look forward to having Deshaun as our starting quarterback. We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback.



Deshaun has been among the very best at the position and he understands the work needed to re-establish himself on and off the field in Cleveland. We are confident that he will make positive contributions to our team and community as we support his return to football.”

Earlier this week, Watson also met with the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons.

Watson waived his no-trade clause just days after delivering testimony in civil court amid a legal battle involving 22 massage therapists who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

However, an NFL suspension is likely following a league investigation into the matter.

Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 with 4,823. He has recorded the highest completion percentage in NFL history (67.8%) among all players with at least 1,500 pass attempts.

For his career, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards with 104 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Watson helped lead Clemson to the 2016 National Championship and won the Davey Brien Award as the top NCAA quarterback in 2015 and 2016.