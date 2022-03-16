BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard to a one-year deal.

Hubbard missed the bulk of the 2021 season after undergoing season-ending surgery on his triceps.

“Versatility is something we value and Hub has proven that he can play at a consistent level at just about every spot on the offensive line,” Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He is working really hard to make a full recovery from is injury and his veteran presence brings so much to our o-line room. I’m glad he will be back.”

He spent four years in Cleveland after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Prior to his time with the Browns, he spent four seasons with the Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent.