Browns RB Kareem Hunt vows he’s changed after violent past

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns running back Kareem Hunt knows only his actions will help him outrun a violent past.

Hunt spoke Wednesday for the first time since Cleveland signed him in February after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs late last season when video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman during an argument.

Hunt says he’s changed and vowed to be “a better person” while hoping to earn back the trust of teammates and fans. He says he’s grateful for getting a second chance with his hometown Browns, who drew criticism for signing him.

The 23-year-old must serve an eight-game NFL suspension before he can play. He’s attending weekly counseling and allowed to practice.

Hunt says he hasn’t reached out the victim in the video, but if he made contact he “would apologize to her face.”