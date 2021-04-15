Browns’ players will skip offseason in-person workouts

Players from six other NFL teams will also skip offseason workouts

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a statement from the NFL Players’ Association, Cleveland Browns players will not report to Berea for offseason in-person workouts.

A statement from the Cleveland Browns players: pic.twitter.com/VI71lJXWeA — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

In a statement released on behalf of the Browns, the NFL Players’ Association said: “The NFL’s memo outlining how they plan to implement voluntary workouts falls short of what we as players believe is adequate. The Cleveland Browns players agree that a virtual offseason, like we had last year, is the best decision for everyone in our league.

COVID-19 continues to affect our players, our families and our communities, and we must continue to take it seriously. In addition to the ongoing threat of the pandemic, we felt healthier both mentally and physically last year, which we attribute to sufficient recovery time and the lack of additional wear and tear on our bodies during the spring months. The league-wide injury data supports us as well, as NFL players experienced a 23% reduction in missed-time injuries last season.

“For these reasons, we stand in solidarity with players from other clubs by exercising our CBA right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts this offseason. We are professionals who train year-round, wherever we spend our offseason. As we proved last year, we will be ready to compete this upcoming season.”

Players from other NFL teams have previously announced that they will not take part in offseason workouts. Those include the Lions, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Broncos, Patriots, and Bears.