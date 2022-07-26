BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ahead of the opening of training camp, the Cleveland Browns made several roster moves including placing tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Denzel Ward on the PUP list.

Conklin is recovering from knee surgery and Ward has a foot injury.

Ward was seen in a walking boot during his youth football camp last month but X-Rays on the football came back negative according to reports from Cleveland.com.

The team also placed Anthony Walker Junior and Sheldon Day on the non-football injury list and wide receiver Javon Wims on the non-football illness list.