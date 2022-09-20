BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed tight end Jesse James and defensive end Chase Winovich on injured reserve on Tuesday.

James (biceps) has played in both of Cleveland’s games this season after signing as a free agent in early September.

Winovich (hamstring) has a tackle in two games.

The team also signed tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on Tuesday.

Wheatley entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook, signing with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

He stays on the Bears’ practice squad that season.