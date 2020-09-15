Browns place tight end on injured-reserve with knee injury

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have placed tight end David Njoku on injured-reserve with a knee injury.
A player that is placed on injured-reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games. Teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured-reserve throughout the year.
In Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in the regular season opener, Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Cleveland overhauled the tight end position in the offseason, signing veteran Austin Hooper and drafting Harrison Bryant.