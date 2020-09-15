Browns place tight end on injured-reserve with knee injury

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

A player that is placed on injured-reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have placed tight end David Njoku on injured-reserve with a knee injury.

A player that is placed on injured-reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games. Teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured-reserve throughout the year.

In Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in the regular season opener, Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland overhauled the tight end position in the offseason, signing veteran Austin Hooper and drafting Harrison Bryant.