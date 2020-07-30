Browns place standout specialist standouts on COVID-19 list

Sports

Gillan appeared in all 16 games last season and set a Browns single-season net punting record

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gillan appeared in all 16 games last season and set a Browns single-season net punting record with a 41.6 average. He also finished his rookie campaign tied for fifth in club history with 28 punts inside the 20.

According to a release from the Browns:

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award