Browns place standout specialist standouts on COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gillan appeared in all 16 games last season and set a Browns single-season net punting record with a 41.6 average. He also finished his rookie campaign tied for fifth in club history with 28 punts inside the 20.

According to a release from the Browns: