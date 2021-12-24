BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chris Naggar is being signed from the practice squad. He is an undrafted rookie that previously spent time with the New York Jets, but has never kicked in an NFL game. He played collegiately at Texas before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season.

Source: #Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin has Covid and is headed to the list. Cris Naggar will kick tomorrow. — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) December 24, 2021

The Arlington, Texas native made 17-21 field goal attempts and 43-46 extra point attempts during his senior campaign, and was named the 2020 AAC Special Teams player of the year.

McLaughlin has struggled for the Browns recently, having missed four of his last six field goal attempts.

On the season, McLaughlin has connected on 15-21 field goal attempts, and 31-32 extra points. He has missed a field goal in four straight games.

The Browns visit the Packers Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.