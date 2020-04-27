Browns pick up contract options for two former first-round picks

Both former first-round picks are now under contract through the 2021 season

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially exercised the fifth-year contract options of defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku.

Garrett was the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has piled up 30.5 sacks in his three seasons in Cleveland. That includes 10 sacks in 10 games played during the 2019 season. He has also forced six fumbles in his pro career.

Njoku was likewise a first-round draft pick in 2017. He has appeared in 36 games with the Browns, amassing 56 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the bulk of the 2019 season after suffering a wrist injury in week two against the Jets.