Browns ownership makes big donation to COVID-19 relief in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brown’s owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam announced on Monday they have pledged $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds throughout the state of Ohio.

One million dollars of that donation has been earmarked for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, and the remaining $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

In a team press release Monday, Dee and Jimmy Haslam said, “We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus. We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making.”