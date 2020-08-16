Browns owners support Mayfield choice to kneel during anthem

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, right, and his wife Dee Haslam walk to the playing field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will stand in support of quarterback Baker Mayfield and any other Cleveland players who kneel during the national anthem this season. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Mayfield was one of the first prominent NFL players to say he intended to protest social injustices by kneeling

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will support quarterback Baker Mayfield and any Cleveland players who kneel during the national anthem this season.

The 25-year-old said before camp opened that he still intends to kneel and isn’t concerned about any backlash.

The Haslams feel the same way and believe the meaning behind any protests is being drown out by rhetoric.

The Haslams also hope some fans can attend games this season, and are awaiting a decision from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.