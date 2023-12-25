BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.



Cleveland is in need of depth at the position after starter Dustin Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win in Houston.



Patterson is in his third NFL season out of Memphis.



This season, he has appeared in 13 games with the Detroit Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts.



He was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021.



Patterson has appeared in 37 career games with the Lions (2021 and 2023) and Jaguars (2022).



For his career, he has made 58 of 66 field goal attempts and 87 of 90 PATs.



The Browns host the Jets Thursday at 8:15 p.m. exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.