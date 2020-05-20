Browns officially sign former Michigan standout wide receiver

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) makes a pose to celebrate his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Michigan wide receiver is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft, he announced Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, on social media. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

The Browns have officially signed former Michgan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to a four-year rookie contract

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have officially signed wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to a four-year rookie contract.

The former Michigan standout was selected in the sixth round as the 187th overall pick in April.

Peoples-Jones played in 37 games with the Wolverines, making 26 starts.

He racked up 2,155 all-purpose yards with 16 total touchdowns.

The native of Detroit, Michigan was a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a wide receiver.

He joins fellow rookie Harrison Bryant as the only two members of the Browns’ 2020 rookie class to officially sign their contracts.