Browns officially sign former Michigan standout wide receiver

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have officially signed wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to a four-year rookie contract.
The former Michigan standout was selected in the sixth round as the 187th overall pick in April.
Peoples-Jones played in 37 games with the Wolverines, making 26 starts.
He racked up 2,155 all-purpose yards with 16 total touchdowns.
The native of Detroit, Michigan was a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a wide receiver.
He joins fellow rookie Harrison Bryant as the only two members of the Browns’ 2020 rookie class to officially sign their contracts.