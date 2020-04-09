Breaking News
Browns offer hints of new uniform style in hype video

Sports

The Browns are expected to unveil new uniforms next week.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to unveil new uniforms for the 2020-21 season.

The official unveiling is expected next week, just days ahead of the NFL Draft which begins on April 23.

Thursday morning, the team offered a tease in a video on social media. The video articulated a historic theme rooted in tradition, with visions of Jim Brown and Clay Matthews featured briefly.

The Browns will be unveiling new uniforms for the first time since 2015. Those uniforms have been unpopular with fans since that time.

