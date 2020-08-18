Browns’ Nick Chubb under team concussion protocol

The Pro Bowl back was tackled around the neck by linebacker Mack Wilson, a move that did not go over well with some team members

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed for reporters on Tuesday that, yes, Nick Chubb is in the team’s concussion protocol.

On Monday afternoon’s first padded practice of this summer, the Pro Bowl back was tackled around the neck by linebacker Mack Wilson. That move did not go over well with some of the members of the offense.



“It wasn’t right, and no one condones that behavior. Tensions fly, but we do what we can to take care of each other,” said tight end David Njoku who, along with Joel Bitonio, had strong words with Wilson after the play.

Coach Stefanski said during a Zoom call that he was less than happy with the play and that “we gotta play smart.”

Wilson defended his actions on Twitter saying he never intended to hurt anyone.

I just practice with a lot of passion, my intentions is to never hurt anyone on my team nor any other player I’m going up against. We good though keep the negative comments to yourself. #NoBarkALLBITE — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) August 17, 2020

With Chubb out, more of the running back load falls on Kareem Hunt, who is giving the Browns defense a good look.

