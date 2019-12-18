Browns’ Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry named to Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns standouts Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry were voted to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

The official announcement came Tuesday night.

Chubb is the first Browns running back selected to the Pro Bowl since Kevin Mack back in 1988.

Chubb was selected as a starter for the team, after rushing for 1,408 yards so far this season.

Landry has been selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He leads the Browns in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,018) and receiving touchdowns (five).

Landry is the first Browns wide receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Paul Warfield in 1969-70.

In addition, offensive guard Joel Bitonio (first), linebacker Joe Schobert (second), cornerback Denzel Ward (fourth) and wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (fifth) were named as alternates.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.



