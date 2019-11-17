Browns net third-round pick in Duke Johnson trade

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Browns will receive a third-round pick from the Texans in the Duke Johnson trade.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After trading Running Back Duke Johnson to Houston in August, the Browns will now receive a third-round draft from the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cleveland originally received a fourth-round pick for Johnson, which would become a third-round pick if Johnson was active for ten games for the Texans this season. That became official Sunday when Johnson was active for Houston’s game against the Ravens.

So far this season with the Texans, Johnson has amassed 287 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also has 228 receiving yards and a pair of scores.

Johnson spent four seasons in Cleveland, after being selected in the third round of the 2015 draft.