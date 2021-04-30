Browns move up in second round, select linebacker

Cleveland continues to improve defense with second round pick, selecting Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns moved up in the draft to pick Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd overall pick.

His first season in the Fighting Irish’s starting lineup was the 2019 campaign. During that season, Owusu-Koramoah racked up 80 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to go with four pass break ups.

Owusu-Koramoah finished his career at Notre Dame with 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 1 interception.

Cleveland traded their 59th pick and 89th (third round) to Carolina for the 52nd and 113th (fourth round).

