Browns' Mayfield set for preseason debut tonight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baker Mayfield took reps with the second-team on the first day of Browns' training camp.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baker Mayfield took reps with the second-team on the first day of Browns' training camp.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WKBN) - The Cleveland Browns will open the preseason tonight on the road against the New York Giants.



The game will mark the professional debut of the #1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to play two quarters in relief of starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor.



Related: Browns rookie QB Mayfield not nervous heading into NFL debut



The game will be televised locally on WYTV. Kickoff is slated for 7PM.



The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles will air tonight at 7PM on WKBN-27.