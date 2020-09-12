Browns’ Mayfield changes stance, will stand for anthem

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed his mind and will stand for the national anthem.

Mayfield had said during the offseason he intended to kneel in protest of racial injustice, but announced on Twitter that he intends to stand for both the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will be played before every NFL game this season.

The Browns open the season Sunday in Baltimore.

Mayfield said he’ll respect whatever decisions his teammates make as far as protesting during the anthems.