Browns make slew of roster moves, set practice squad

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added two players via waivers and set their practice squad on Sunday.
Cleveland claimed DE Joe Jackson from the Dallas Cowboys and DT Vincent Taylor from the Buffalo Bills.
As a result, the Browns have waived DT Eli Ankou and TE Pharoah Brown.
Cleveland also set their 14-man practice squad Sunday. QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, RB Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, WR Taywan Taylor, T Brady Aiello, G Michael Dunn, LB Montrel Meander, CB A.J. Green, CB Robert Jackson, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt and K Cody Parkey all made the cut.
Thirteen of the 14 were with the team during training camp.