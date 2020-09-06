Browns make slew of roster moves, set practice squad

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cleveland added Joe Jackson and Vincent Taylor from the waiver wire

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added two players via waivers and set their practice squad on Sunday.

Cleveland claimed DE Joe Jackson from the Dallas Cowboys and DT Vincent Taylor from the Buffalo Bills.

As a result, the Browns have waived DT Eli Ankou and TE Pharoah Brown.

Cleveland also set their 14-man practice squad Sunday. QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, RB Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, WR Taywan Taylor, T Brady Aiello, G Michael Dunn, LB Montrel Meander, CB A.J. Green, CB Robert Jackson, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt and K Cody Parkey all made the cut.

Thirteen of the 14 were with the team during training camp.