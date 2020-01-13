Browns make it official: Kevin Stefanski named head coach

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have appointed Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator, after his interim stint over the last three games of the season. The 36-year-old Stefanski was promoted on Dec. 11 to replace John DeFilippo, who was fired in his first season on the job amid persistent struggles by the Vikings in moving the ball. Stefanski was a candidate for the head coach vacancy with the Cleveland Browns, who instead picked their own interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns made it official Monday, naming Kevin Stefanski as the 18th full-time head coach in team history.

Stefanski is 37 years old, and has coached in the NFL for 14 years, all of which, has been with the Vikings. He served as the offensive coordinator in Minnesota for one season, and helped lead the Vikings to 10 wins a playoff berth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said.

“We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season. Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more. He has a tremendous ability to relate well and communicate well with his players, has experienced many coaching facets of a team, and understands how to put them in the best position to succeed while also establishing a winning culture. Kevin, Michelle and their family will be tremendous additions to the Cleveland community and we look forward to having him lead our football team.”

He is considered one of the rising stars in the NFL, and has been really good with quarterbacks. The Browns are hoping that continues with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, who saw significant decline in his second season.

“It’s very exciting obviously for me and my family,” Stefanski said.

“We’re really looking forward to moving out here and getting situated in Cleveland and the adventure of it all. From my professional level, I just could not be more eager to get to work with this group. I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some outstanding people in this building. I know we have to add a GM and add some more pieces to this puzzle. I think the eager part for me is to get to work, buckle down and start to put together a program. Before you know it, the players are back in the building and we’re going to be putting a system together offensively, defensively, etc. I think that’s the fun part, when these guys get back in this building.”