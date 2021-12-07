BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that tight end David Njoku has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in a flurry of roster moves.

This season, Njoku has 27 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

Taking his place on the active roster is Miller Forristall who was signed off the practice squad. Forristall is an undrafted rookie out of Alabama. He spent the first week of the season on the Titans’ practice squad before being signed by Cleveland. He appeared in 54 games with the Crimson Tide from 2016-2020 and posted 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns also announced that long-snapper Charley Hughlett has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns host the Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.