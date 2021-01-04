Browns lose DE Vernon for playoffs with torn Achilles tendon

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) grimaces after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Vernon will have surgery this week

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon’s season is over after he ruptured his Achilles tendon during Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Vernon will have surgery this week.

Stefanski declined a chance to update the status on top cornerback Denzel Ward, who missed Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Browns play the Steelers again in the playoffs on Sunday night.

Ward was one of six players and three coaches not available because of the virus.

Vernon has been solid all season for the Browns, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.