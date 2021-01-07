Browns lose another starter to COVID-19 list

Ronnie Harrison Jr. #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown from an interception in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed Safety Ronnie Harrison on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Harrison will miss Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition, the team has activated Safety Andrew Sendejo from the list.

In addition, practice squad Linebacker Montrel Meander has been placed on the practice-squad COVID-19 list.

The Browns training facility in Berea remains closed, and the team is awaiting word on whether an on-field practice will be permitted some time today.

To this point, the NFL has not made any schedule changes to the Cleveland-Pittsburgh game. It is still slated to kickoff Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at Heinz Field.

