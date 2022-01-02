BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — According to multiple reports, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson will miss Monday’s matchup with the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Wilson did not make the trip to Pittsburgh to attend to personal matters.

He has played in 13 games this season with Cleveland, starting five times.

Wilson has posted 38 tackles on the season.

The Alabama product is in his third season in the pros all with the Browns.

Cleveland will do battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night at 8:15 p.m. at Heinz Field.