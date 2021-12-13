BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says that running back Kareem Hunt and defensive back and Youngstown native Troy Hill will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

Hunt is dealing with an ankle injury and Hill is battling a knee problem. Each of the injuries happened during the Browns’ win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Stefanski called the injuries week-to-week.

Before leaving the game, Hill recorded seven tackles, three of which for a loss.

Hunt caught two passes for 13 yards and two carries for just five yards before exiting.