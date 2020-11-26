Browns LB Sione Takitaki placed on COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) reacts during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Browns’ linebacker Sione Takitaki has been placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus.

Takitaki will miss this week’s game at Jacksonville, along with star defensive end Myles Garrett, who became ill last week.

Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks this season, sat out against the Eagles as well. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s possible the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 could return for the Dec. 6 game against Tennessee.

Takitaki’s positive test was followed by the Browns closing their facility and then practicing in shifts on Wednesday as they prepared to face the Jaguars.

Fullback Andy Janovich, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, and defensive end Joe Jackson were placed on the COVID-19 list previously. Stefanski ruled out Janovich and Jackson again this week, but said there was a chance Hubbard could be back for the Jaguars.