Browns LB Mack Wilson doesn’t need surgery; expected back in 2020

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson warms up during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season.

That’s welcome news for a Cleveland team roughed up by injuries in training camp. Wilson hurt his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18.

He was carted off the field and there was fear the second-year linebacker from Alabama might be done for 2020 season.

But after getting more tests and a second medical opinion, an operation was ruled out. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Mack will return but did not give a timetable.