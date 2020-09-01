Browns LB Mack Wilson doesn’t need surgery; expected back in 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season.
That’s welcome news for a Cleveland team roughed up by injuries in training camp. Wilson hurt his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18.
He was carted off the field and there was fear the second-year linebacker from Alabama might be done for 2020 season.
But after getting more tests and a second medical opinion, an operation was ruled out. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Mack will return but did not give a timetable.