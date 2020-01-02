Browns kick off coaching interviews with Mike McCarthy

McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010 and went to the playoffs nine times before being fired in 2018.

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Packers won 27-21 in overtime.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Packers won 27-21 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have begun their coaching search by interviewing former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy.

He met with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland tries to find the right coach after so many failed attempts.

He would seem to have everything the Browns covet. He’s a respected, proven winner with experience handling quarterbacks.

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after a 6-10 season. The team is also looking for a new general manager.

