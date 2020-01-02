Browns kick off coaching interviews with Mike McCarthy

OXFORD, Mississippi (AP) - Former Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin has been hired as an assistant coach by Mississippi.

Durkin was fired by Maryland during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills.

He spent part of this past season as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons. Durkin will join new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's defensive staff.

He had stints as defensive coordinator at Michigan and Florida before being hired as head coach at Maryland at age 37.

Durkin went 10-15 in two seasons with the Terrapins.

Reports of dysfunction in the football program emerged after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. He collapsed during conditioning drills because of heat-related illness.