Browns kick off 2021 season with first day of training camp

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have officially kicked off their 2021 football season as training camp opens at the team’s facility in Berea on Wednesday.

For the first time in a long time, the Browns are not dealing with a quarterback controversy. In fact, they are dealing with something else: expectations that are at an all-time high.

The Browns have their entire coaching staff back from a year ago; that’s key when it comes to continuity.

The entire offense is back from last year, including the guy calling the plays. The Browns improved their defense tenfold in the offseason, bringing in not only depth but big-name talent in key spots.

All 32 NFL teams are talking Super Bowl as training camp begins, but unlike last year, the Browns won’t be sneaking up on anyone. Instead, they will be the hunted instead of the hunter.

“With all due respect, we’re going to ignore what’s going on, on the outside,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “I’m really concerned with what’s going on with the guys inside the building, so we’ll just keep our focus on what we have to do and the work that we have to put into this and anything that is going on, on the outside, I’ll let you guys worry about that.”

Cornerback Greedy Williams left the practice field early, accompanied by medical personnel. The team has not given an update on his status.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah did not practice on Wednesday. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list over the weekend.

Linebacker Tony Fields is battling a leg injury and running back D’Ernest Johnson had an excused absence. He should be back at practice on Thursday.