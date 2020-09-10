Browns’ Jarvis Landry: It’s good to see Odell Beckham Jr. dominating

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. weren’t at full strength last season.

They both logged more than 1,000 receiving yards, but injuries kept them from taking lots of reps in practice. Now, both are coming off of surgeries, Landry on his hip and OBJ to his core, and looking forward to what they can accomplish while healthy.

“Definitely looking forward to it. Opportunities to make more plays, win more games and that’s what we’re looking to do this season,” Landry said about the Browns top receivers.

“I’m pretty sure it’s what we’ve always dreamed of, what we always joked of way back when we were 17,” Beckham Jr. said.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Landry said he’s still improving from hip surgery in February and the uncertainty of the season amid coronavirus gave him more time to recover. His playing time against the Ravens on Sunday will be tied to the game plan, he said.

“I’m excited to take the field and play the game that I love. Coming off the surgery and getting as healthy as I can, it’s an ongoing process,” he said.

As for his longtime friend and fellow LSU teammate, Landry said Beckham Jr. is using his gifts every day on the practice field.

“It’s good to see him out here making plays, dominating. That’s really what I see from him so far,” Landry said.

OJB said it’s crazy to look back on how he made it through last season because he was physically limited.

The Browns, with several high-profile players on offense, generated tons of buzz going into the 2019 season before finishing with a 6-10 record. But it was a learning experience.

“We’re constantly talking. We constantly growing. Learning things about the game. What we do well, what we do best,” Landry said. He said they have open lines of communication, which give them the ability to have those hard conversations.

