CLEVELAND (AP) – The Browns resumed their coaching search by meeting with Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
He is the fifth candidate to speak with Cleveland. Daboll has spent the past two seasons running Buffalo’s offense. He’s done a nice job developing young quarterback Josh Allen.
That makes him attractive to the Browns, who need someone to fix quarterback Baker Mayfield after he regressed this season.
Daboll was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator for two years under Eric Mangini.
Mike McCarthy was the first candidate to meet with the Browns last week. He is now headed to the Dallas Cowboys.
Browns interview Bills OC Brian Daboll, McCarthy no longer in mix
Daboll is the fifth coaching candidate to be interviewed by the Browns.
CLEVELAND (AP) – The Browns resumed their coaching search by meeting with Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.