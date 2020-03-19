Browns ink former first-round pick to bolster defense

Oakland Raiders free safety Karl Joseph (42) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Browns have reportedly agreed to a one-year free agent deal with veteran Safety Karl Joseph.

Joseph is a former first round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2016 NFL Draft, selected #14 overall.

The 26-year old played in nine games last season for the Raiders, before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

In four seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, Joseph has amassed 230 tackles, with three sacks and four interceptions.

The Browns are in need of help in the defensive backfield, following the release of Morgan Burnett and Damarious Randall currently a free agent.