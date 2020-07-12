Browns ink another 2020 NFL Draft selection

Closings and delays
The Browns and third-round pick Jacob Phillips have agreed to his rookie deal according to multiple reports

LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) returns an interception for a touchdown as Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) and LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) look on during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns and third-round pick Jacob Phillips have agreed to his rookie contract.

The signing will leave just one draft pick from this year’s class remaining unsigned, second-round pick Grant Delpit.

Phillips was drafted 97th overall after playing three years as a linebacker at LSU.

He led the Tigers and the entire SEC in tackles in 2019.

Phillips finished his college career playing in 39 games, starting 26 of those with 218 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

