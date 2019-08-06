Browns’ injuries mounting while Kitchens wants team ‘healthy’ and ‘battle-tested’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The preseason is just two days away for the Cleveland Browns but injuries are starting to mount for the team.

Duke Johnson was held out with a hamstring injury again while Myles Garrett missed practice and Denzel Ward was also injured during Tuesday’s session.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens says he’s not sure the extent of the injury, but the key right now is trying to keep everyone as healthy as possible for the regular season.

“Ultimately, you want to get your guys, in September you want to get them there healthy,” Kitchens said. “But there’s a fine line between getting them there healthy and getting them there battle-hardened and battle-tested for what’s going to happen. Because from this moment on, they’re never going to feel perfect until February. So you got to get used to playing like that.”

Kitchens did not say whether Garrett or Ward would be playing in the preseason game on Thursday against the Redskins. In fact, he didn’t reveal many details about who would or would not be playing in preseason game number one on Thursday.

Kitchens says he will continue to mull it over for another 24 hours or so before making a final decision.

The Browns kick off the preseason Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on 33 WYTV.